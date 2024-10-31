7,780 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,658,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,093,093,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023,109 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 642.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,470,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $331,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868,683 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 982.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,895,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $293,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535,596 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 449.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,103,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $343,693,000 after buying an additional 3,357,329 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 115.9% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,748,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,041,000 after buying an additional 2,011,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,397 shares in the company, valued at $917,535.25. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.8 %

FIS stock opened at $90.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.60. The company has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $91.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

