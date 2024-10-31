Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 42,360 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,360 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Kimco Realty worth $9,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 613.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 52.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 112.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 378.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $24.02 on Thursday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.50.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.87 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.55.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 337,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,473.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

