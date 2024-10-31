Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $8,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 68.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 3.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 5.8% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.67.

XYL opened at $130.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.42 and a 12 month high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.28.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 45.57%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

