Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,260 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Natera by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Natera during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRA. Leerink Partners increased their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, September 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.69.

Natera Price Performance

Natera stock opened at $126.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.31 and a 200-day moving average of $111.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.14. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $133.54.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.97) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total value of $146,343.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,448,586.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total value of $146,343.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,448,586.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 12,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $1,452,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,783,235.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,921,336. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

