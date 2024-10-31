Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,314 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,314 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $8,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 50.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 20.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 12.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 648,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,781,000 after acquiring an additional 74,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.76.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

CPT stock opened at $117.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.07. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.89 and a one year high of $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $387.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 113.19%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.