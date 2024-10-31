Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 23,720.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,266 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $11,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLTO. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Veralto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,864,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,429,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,103 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,097,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,232,000 after purchasing an additional 553,021 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 753.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 527,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,154,000 after purchasing an additional 465,312 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $1,477,128.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,514,381.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $1,477,128.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at $15,514,381.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $83,658.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,089.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,286 shares of company stock worth $3,912,305. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLTO stock opened at $103.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.86. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.69 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 52.85% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Veralto’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.27.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

