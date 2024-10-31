Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $9,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in Nasdaq by 94.8% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.27.

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.4 %

NDAQ opened at $75.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.97. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.95. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $76.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.49%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $1,027,515.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,955.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $1,027,515.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,955.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $454,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,320,274.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

