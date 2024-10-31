Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires New Holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARM by 83.0% in the third quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in ARM by 45.3% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.
ARM Price Performance
NASDAQ ARM opened at $154.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.41. Arm Holdings plc has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $188.75. The firm has a market cap of $161.79 billion and a PE ratio of 395.90.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have weighed in on ARM shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on ARM from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark began coverage on ARM in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on ARM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded ARM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.57.
About ARM
Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.
