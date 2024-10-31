Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,097 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $12,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 41.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 146.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equity Residential from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.97.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $73.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.96. The company has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.89. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $78.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.26 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 32.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

