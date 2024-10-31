Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 140,824 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,824 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $9,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,377,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,561,000 after buying an additional 1,060,079 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,575,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,372,000 after purchasing an additional 264,052 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,966,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,486,000 after purchasing an additional 169,222 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5,380.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,881,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 29.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,646,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,631,000 after purchasing an additional 372,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $32.25 on Thursday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day moving average is $29.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.73 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 48.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 27,817 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $899,323.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,421,637.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $36.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EPRT

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.