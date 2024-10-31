Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $9,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 27.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIG opened at $112.72 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.46 and a 12-month high of $123.23. The firm has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.24.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

