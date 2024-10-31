Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Sells 31 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. First American Bank increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 40,244 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $23,037,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.7% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its position in Meta Platforms by 15.8% in the third quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 2,070 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the third quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 17.5% during the third quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total transaction of $2,663,825.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,990 shares in the company, valued at $6,315,852.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.49, for a total transaction of $75,073.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,254,449.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total value of $2,663,825.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,315,852.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,818 shares of company stock valued at $132,569,993. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ META opened at $591.80 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $296.86 and a 52 week high of $602.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $554.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $512.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.63.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

