DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,456 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in UDR were worth $9,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in UDR in the second quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in UDR during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on UDR. Evercore ISI raised their price target on UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.28.

UDR Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE UDR opened at $43.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 106.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.73 and its 200 day moving average is $41.54. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $47.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.75 million. UDR had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UDR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 414.64%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

