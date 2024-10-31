State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.18 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $8,437,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,008,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down previously from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,712,255.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,831.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock opened at $111.81 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $122.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.26 and its 200-day moving average is $111.72.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

