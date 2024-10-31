DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $10.55 Million Stock Holdings in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.07% of Revvity worth $10,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVTY. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Revvity by 505.2% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Revvity during the first quarter worth about $480,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 516.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 453,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,601,000 after acquiring an additional 379,802 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Revvity by 3,171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after purchasing an additional 84,515 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $262,206.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,237.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $262,206.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,237.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total value of $262,859.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,276.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,807 shares of company stock worth $937,576. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on RVTY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Revvity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Revvity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Revvity from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Revvity in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.20.

Revvity Trading Up 2.0 %

RVTY opened at $120.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 99.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Revvity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.97 and a twelve month high of $128.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.41 and a 200-day moving average of $113.76.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

Revvity Profile

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

