DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $10.86 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,314 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $10,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 54.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 660.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,831.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of TROW opened at $111.81 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $122.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.26 and a 200-day moving average of $111.72.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

