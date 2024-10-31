J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 92.5% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $17,081,014.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,543,985.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,589. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $17,081,014.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:KMI opened at $24.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $55.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $25.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.84.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

