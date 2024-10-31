DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 5,325 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of CubeSmart worth $8,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in CubeSmart by 29,720.5% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 11,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 11,591 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 89,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 21,967 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 884,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,947,000 after acquiring an additional 23,179 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in CubeSmart by 7.3% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 868,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,242,000 after acquiring an additional 59,020 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the first quarter worth about $48,716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CUBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on CubeSmart from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at CubeSmart

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $1,792,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,836 shares in the company, valued at $27,947,704.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 43,478 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $2,085,639.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,663 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,194.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $1,792,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,836 shares in the company, valued at $27,947,704.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,217 shares of company stock worth $4,244,344. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $48.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.82. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $33.32 and a 12 month high of $55.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.