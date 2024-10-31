DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $8.09 Million Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Corteva were worth $8,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in Corteva by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 28,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA opened at $61.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 77.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $62.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.29.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.84.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

