Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 75.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 248.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 158.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Lummis Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lummis Asset Management LP now owns 1,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATO. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.94.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ATO opened at $139.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $106.69 and a 1-year high of $144.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.58. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $701.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

