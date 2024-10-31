Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,086 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 153.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 329.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 675.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.94, for a total value of $2,894,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,738.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.97, for a total transaction of $1,467,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,014,291.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.94, for a total transaction of $2,894,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,738.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,100 shares of company stock worth $16,890,717. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

TYL stock opened at $614.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 112.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $586.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $530.98. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $362.50 and a 1-year high of $631.43.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $543.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TYL. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $627.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Tyler Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.62.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

