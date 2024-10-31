State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Robert Half by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 14,733 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 17,964 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,079,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 3rd quarter worth about $679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Robert Half from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Robert Half Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:RHI opened at $69.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.23. Robert Half Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Robert Half had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.47%.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

