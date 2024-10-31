J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 191 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

ROK opened at $266.61 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $242.81 and a 1-year high of $312.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $265.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.81.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.63. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.47.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

