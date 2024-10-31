State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 405 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRL. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 77.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 219.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CRL stock opened at $181.39 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.65 and a 12 month high of $275.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.05.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.41. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $191.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

