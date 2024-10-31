Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 69.5% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sensible Money LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Performance

PTNQ opened at $73.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.20. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a one year low of $60.68 and a one year high of $74.45.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

