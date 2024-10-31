Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Steven Madden by 9,166.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Steven Madden by 80.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.
Steven Madden Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of SHOO stock opened at $45.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.91. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $50.01.
Steven Madden Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.14.
Steven Madden Profile
Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.
