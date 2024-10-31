State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,239 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 12,395 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Expedia Group by 26.6% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 42,300 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its position in Expedia Group by 33.3% in the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 67,633 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $10,067,000 after acquiring an additional 16,882 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 14.7% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.54.

Expedia Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $161.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $164.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.79.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at $11,379,487.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,505 shares in the company, valued at $29,811,480.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,019 shares of company stock worth $5,390,191 in the last three months. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Further Reading

