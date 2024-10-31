J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 58 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,064 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after buying an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 11,978 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2,768.9% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,940,000. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,148,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,037,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,732,485.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Diamondback Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Johnson Rice downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $235.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.09.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $176.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.70 and a 52 week high of $214.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 37.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $2.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

