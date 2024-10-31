The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,842 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of Clorox worth $11,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,277,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,150,000 after buying an additional 48,632 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 150.6% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,597,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,035,000 after acquiring an additional 960,094 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 1,715.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,461,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Clorox by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,200,000 after purchasing an additional 120,716 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 882,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,099,000 after purchasing an additional 184,847 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Clorox news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CLX opened at $156.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 81.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $169.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 252.85%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. BNP Paribas upgraded Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.14.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

