Wells Fargo & Company Increases Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Price Target to $14.50

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.87. Blue Owl Capital has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $16.91.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 43.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $396.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.84 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Edward H. Dalelio bought 2,500 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $37,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at $135,420.32. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth $40,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 216.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

