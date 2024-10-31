Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stock Price

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on POR. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Shares of POR opened at $47.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $49.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.66 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,902.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $50,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,527.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,902.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 126,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

