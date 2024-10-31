Stephens Upgrades Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) to Overweight

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.06% from the stock’s current price.

RF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $24.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.06.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RF

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of RF stock opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.10. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regions Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RF. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 1,856.7% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 157.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 530.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

(Get Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.