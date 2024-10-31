Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 274,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after buying an additional 20,078 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 481.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 62,465 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 48.2% in the second quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 81,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 24,220 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 39,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLGV stock opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.55. Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $22.38.

Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (FLGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in US Treasurys with remaining maturities of 1 30 years. FLGV was launched on Jun 9, 2020 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

