Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 758 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 43.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26,328.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 605,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,269,000 after acquiring an additional 602,911 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4,016.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 357,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,373,000 after purchasing an additional 348,824 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,508,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 198.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 272,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,581,000 after purchasing an additional 181,531 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,815,000 after buying an additional 144,508 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB opened at $318.16 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $227.11 and a 52-week high of $321.24. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $311.50 and a 200 day moving average of $299.24.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

