Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,095,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,235,605,000 after acquiring an additional 117,353 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,493,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,842,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,059 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,054,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,843,848,000 after purchasing an additional 156,675 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,113,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,715,436,000 after buying an additional 123,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,481,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,372,157,000 after buying an additional 604,895 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TMO. Stephens initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.33.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total transaction of $168,048.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,333,946.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total value of $168,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,663 shares in the company, valued at $9,333,946.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.29, for a total transaction of $5,542,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,192 shares in the company, valued at $67,175,513.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,300 shares of company stock worth $6,831,268 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $550.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $601.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $583.56. The firm has a market cap of $210.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $433.15 and a one year high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.69 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.68 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.