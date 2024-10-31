Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $796,000 Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 77.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 356.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VDC stock opened at $212.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.52. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $178.26 and a twelve month high of $222.25.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

