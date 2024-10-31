Valmark Advisers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $289,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 147,691.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 768,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,178,000 after purchasing an additional 767,997 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock opened at $106.16 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $79.38 and a 1 year high of $108.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

