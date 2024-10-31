Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases Shares of 21,384 Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4,912.9% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $9,850,000. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,262,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 639,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after purchasing an additional 96,080 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $28.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.05. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $30.25.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

