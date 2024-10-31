Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 871 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFH. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $213,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 600,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,009,000 after acquiring an additional 25,730 shares in the last quarter.

VFH opened at $114.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $77.19 and a 12 month high of $116.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.68.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

