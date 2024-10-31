Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $653,000 in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul (BATS:JAJL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul (BATS:JAJL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul in the 3rd quarter valued at about $511,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $956,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,692,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:JAJL opened at $26.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.61.

