Strategic Blueprint LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.5% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,861,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,310 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 4,266,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,980,000 after purchasing an additional 127,367 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 271.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,009,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930,610 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,271,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,749,000 after buying an additional 144,223 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,481,000 after buying an additional 17,579 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $63.74 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.