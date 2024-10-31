Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 459 Shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDVG. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 43,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TDVG opened at $40.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.14. The stock has a market cap of $435.13 million, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.74. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.42 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

