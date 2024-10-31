Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMAR. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth $207,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:PMAR opened at $39.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.10 million, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.03.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

