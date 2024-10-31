Strategic Blueprint LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 371,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 56,514 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 183,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 29,058 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 58.5% during the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 99,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after buying an additional 36,734 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ XT opened at $59.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $48.34 and a 1 year high of $61.60.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

