Strategic Blueprint LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 85,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Seaside Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $35.96 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.77 and a one year high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.00.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

