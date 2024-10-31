Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 471 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 135,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,795,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $110.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.49 and a 200-day moving average of $103.81. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $78.33 and a 12 month high of $110.97.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

