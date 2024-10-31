Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 9,468 Shares of Inspire International ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its stake in shares of Inspire International ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,468 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.33% of Inspire International ETF worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Inspire International ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 317,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire International ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 24,584 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire International ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 113,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter.

Inspire International ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Inspire International ETF stock opened at $30.86 on Thursday. Inspire International ETF has a 52 week low of $25.34 and a 52 week high of $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $299.34 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.54.

Inspire International ETF Company Profile

The Inspire International ESG ETF (WWJD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire Global Hope Ex-US index. The fund offers exposure to equity in large firms outside the US, screened for biblical values per the index provider and weighted equally. WWJD was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Inspire.

