Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 178 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 405.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,762 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 750,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,922,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,588,000 after acquiring an additional 316,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,377,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VCSH stock opened at $78.45 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.