Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) Position Boosted by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 45.4% in the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

IJAN stock opened at $31.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.61. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $27.09 and a 52-week high of $33.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.83.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.