Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes $718,000 Position in iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVB)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Separately, Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,472,000.

iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IVVB opened at $30.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.79. iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $30.79.

iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF Profile

The iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF (IVVB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to participate in the price movement of US large-cap stocks, up to a cap, while applying a downside hedge against declines occurring in the range of 5-20%, during a calendar quarter.

